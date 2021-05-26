North Coast businesses join loyalBe

The campaign aims to drive local recovery by encouraging businesses and customers to use the hashtag #WelcomeBackNI when posting about local products or services, to bring awareness to local businesses throughout the region, and drive sales.

The campaign is active on all social media platforms for people to get involved and start sharing their favourite purchases from local businesses. The campaign also extends to the loyalBe app, which rewards people for supporting local brands and businesses.

loyalBe founder and CEO, Cormac Quinn, said: “Our #WelcomeBackNI campaign aims to bring attention to smaller businesses who need public support. The past year has challenged every business, but the large retailers have had it easier than our local restaurants and shops. Many of our favourite places have permanently closed, and others are struggling to trade at a reduced capacity. We must continue to highlight local products and services to save our local communities.

loyalBe Founder Cormac Quinn