North Coast Film Collective to hold short film showcase

Presented by the North Coast Film Collective, the event will feature locally made short films in all genres.

The showcase was due to take place in 2020 but had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions but now the Collective is looking forward to presenting a range of short films to the public.

The showcase has drama, comedy and horror shorts, all of which were produced on a ‘low-to-no’ budget.

The majority of the films were shot in and around Ballymoney, Coleraine and Portrush

The film directors and crews are also all locally based.

The showcase begins at 7pm on August 5 and the admission fee is just £3.

The event is sponsored by Portrush Film Theatre.