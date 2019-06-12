Northern Regional College hosts successful Inclusive Learning careers fair

The success of Northern Regional College’s inaugural Inclusive Learning Careers Fair at the Ballymoney campus could lead it to becoming an annual event.

The event was tailored to meet the needs of students with learning difficulties by facilitating one to one meetings between the students, their parents and support organisations to identify other college courses or potential career paths.

Elaine McAuley, Inclusive Learning lecturer, said: “Young people with special educational needs (SEN) are faced with a number of challenges and disadvantages when they are transitioning from college to work. Amongst them are the prejudice and expectations of employers, as well as the challenges of competing for jobs in a rapidly changing labour market and economy.

“The Inclusive Learning Careers Fair was designed to help the students and their parents make informed decisions about life beyond college, and to connect them with organisations that could help with the transition by providing information on employment opportunities, training courses, work based learning, volunteering and sources of support.”

Organisations represented at the Inclusive Learning Careers Fair at the Ballymoney campus included The Cedar Foundation, Disability Action, Mencap, USEL, The Now Group, Triangle, Careers Advisors from Jobs and Benefits and Compass Advocacy Network (CAN).

Northern Regional College offers a range of inclusive learning programmes at its campuses including Route2Work, Aspire2Work and Transition2Work. These prepare people for the world of work or further education by allowing them to build on the skills they already have and to learn new skills. For further information, go to www.nrc.ac.uk