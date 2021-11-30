Sarah McAllister Judith Holmes and Louise Chestnutt pictured at the St Trinians YFC disco organised by Finvoy YFC at Ballymoney Rugby club on Saturday evening. Pic Kevin McAuley Photography/Multimedia.

NOSTALGIA: St Trinian’s Night at rugby club

It’s the belles of St Trinian’s!

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 6:30 am

Here we take a look back to 2009 and a St Trinian’s Night organised by Finvoy YFC held at Ballymoney Rugby Club.

Do you recognise anyone?

1.

Robyn McCormick Nicola Gillespie and Katie Houston pictured at the St Trinians YFC disco organised by Finvoy YFC at Ballymoney Rugby club on Saturday evening. Pic Kevin McAuley Photography/Multimedia.

Photo Sales

2.

Mark Allen and Gemma Weir pictured at the St Trinians YFC disco organised by Finvoy YFC at Ballymoney Rugby club on Saturday evening. Pic Kevin McAuley Photography/Multimedia.

Photo Sales

3.

Aimee King and Sara Douglas pictured at the St Trinians YFC disco organised by Finvoy YFC at Ballymoney Rugby club on Saturday evening. Pic Kevin McAuley Photography/Multimedia.

Photo Sales

4.

Kathy Woosey and Melanie Hunter pictured at the St Trinians YFC disco organised by Finvoy YFC at Ballymoney Rugby club on Saturday evening. Pic Kevin McAuley Photography/Multimedia.

Photo Sales
Nostalgia
Home
Page 1 of 1