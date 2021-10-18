Free events to celebrate Halloween on Causeway Coast

Halloween happenings around the borough

The events take place over four days from Wednesday to Saturday, October 27 to 30, in Ballymoney, Limavady, Coleraine and finishing in Ballycastle.

Gates will open at 7pm each night, with activities starting at 7.30pm, concluding with a fireworks display at 8.30pm.

There are no parades this year but guests are urged to come along in their craziest costume or scariest style.

The event will feature music, performers, walkabout characters and big screens showing short films about Causeway Coast and Glens most haunted places.

Mayor Richard Holmes said: “I am delighted to confirm that we will be celebrating Halloween this year with a number of fabulous events for the public to enjoy.

“It’s encouraging to be able to stage these festivities once again and we are looking forward to welcoming you all.

“It’s important to remember that coronavirus has not gone away, so we’ll be doing things in a slightly different way for your protection.

“We want you to play your part as well so that we can create a positive experience for everyone.”

Mitigations will be in place to protect the public such as restricted numbers, social distancing, reduced event duration, enhanced cleansing and sanitisation, covid-safe programming and entertainment, and no food traders, concessions, or amusement providers.

