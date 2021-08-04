It’s full steam ahead for the Shanes Castle Steam Rally 2021

The Rally, which has been given the support of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, will b back again in the picturesque grounds of Shanes Castle Estate, Antrim.

With only weeks to pull the event together, the Rally organisers are working round the clock to ensure a great event in a year when nobody has had much to look forward to. Rally director,

Walter McNeill, said: “We are delighted to get the go ahead to run the Rally and we already have a great line-up of exhibits confirmed.

Full steam ahead for the Shanes Castle May Day Steam Rally

“To comply with Covid guidelines, we are selling tickets in advance with forms available on our website. Although a number of tickets will also be available at the gate, within the restricted number of visitors we have been allowed, our best advice to is book your ticket as soon as

possible in order to ensure your admission to the Rally.”