Northern Ireland coastal routes trending on Instagram

Kilkeel homes beneath the Mourne Mountains

From coastlines to mountains, Tempcover have analysed the UK’s top 50 road trips based on the Instagram posts and hashtags of people on the road.

The Mourne Coastal Route comes in second place with 9,635,388 hashtags, and is known as one of Northern Ireland’s most scenic drives.

It takes you on a 102-mile trip from Belfast to Newry, with the Irish sea on one side and the sweeping countryside on the other.

Whilst the gorgeous Causeway Coast, a 195-mile drive from Londonderry to Belfast which is home to the Giants Causeway, sits at 9th place with 4,447,365 hashtags.

DUP Councillor of the Mournes Area, Glyn Hanna, said: “We have the whole package and with a lot of facilities now in place, people are recognising that tourism is going to play a large part in the economy. I’m delighted that recognition is starting to come to Northern Ireland.”

He said that a lot of money has been invested into camping and glamping at Meelmore Lodge, whilst the council have started planning for 200 to 250 more parking spaces in Newcastle for visitors to enjoy the surrounding Mourne Mountains.

Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way, which is over 1600 miles long, made it to the top 20 as it ranks 12th with 2,858,631 hashtags.

Tempcover CEO, Alan Inskip, says: “Driving holidays can be an adventure like no other and it’s lovely to see these beautiful locations are just on our doorstep.”

The 125-mile countryside route from London to Bristol, known as The Great West Way, takes the number one spot in the UK. with 157,415,253 hashtags.

Read Tempcover’s full list at https://www.tempcover.com/front-cover/car-culture/revealed-the-uks-most-instagrammable-road-trips

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry