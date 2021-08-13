Outstanding Loreto results

An impressive total of 21 students achieved three A grades or better.

Matthew McGowan and Fiyin Owolabi each achieved a magnificent four A* grades, while Teresa Sobocinska scored a wonderful three A* and one A, and both Aron Lestas and Orla McEwan scored an outstanding two A* and one A grade.

The Loreto class of 2021 will now embark on a wide range of new courses and take up new challenges, with a majority of the students being successfully accepted to their first-choice courses.

Miss Belinda Toner, Principal of Loreto College, congratulated the students on their highly impressive results, commending them on their determination and resilience through the two exceptionally challenging years of their A Level studies.

Miss Toner also paid tribute to the teaching staff of the College, who had guided the students through these difficult circumstances and had worked tirelessly to complete the meticulous process of Centre Determined Grades.

“We wish all our Year 14 students the very best in their new challenges and opportunities,” Miss Toner concluded: “they fully deserve these outstanding grades and we know that they will continue to succeed and flourish in the next stages of their journeys.”

1. Loreto College student Maria McDevitt, who scored two A grades and one Distinction Star in her A Levels Buy photo

2. Loreto College student Ella O’Callaghan, who scored one A*, one Distinction Star and one A in her A levels Buy photo

3. Loreto College Deputy Head Boy Aron Lestas, who scored two A* and one A in his A Levels Buy photo

4. 2020-2021 Head Boy, Kelan O’Kane and Head Girl, Orla McEwan, are congratulated by Loreto College Principal Miss Belinda Toner on their outstanding A Level results Buy photo