Over 90 enjoy Cultural Café project

The Cultural Café was a joint project between Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme and Causeway Multicultural Forum, aiming to encourage people from different ethnic minority backgrounds and local residents to learn more about the cultures of different countries and share experiences and knowledge.

Over 90 people took part in the initiative which focussed on Spanish, Italian and Polish cultures, traditions and language. Participants were introduced to lifestyles typical for each country, including traditional costumes, dances and music, cuisine, and celebrations, alongside interesting historical and geographical facts.

Mayor Richard Holmes, said “I’m delighted that this programme provided such a great opportunity to learn about other cultures and languages. It has enabled participants to appreciate different cultures and make friends with people outside of their usual circles. We are very proud of the diversity of our Borough and initiatives like this enable us to embrace our diversity.”