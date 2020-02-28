PlasticSmart award for The Balanced Pantry

The Balanced Pantry in Ballymoney is the latest business to sign up to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s PlasticSmart scheme.

As the first dedicated zero waste shop in the Borough, its focus on refilling and sustainability encourages people to shop locally and reduce their impact on the environment. Food, cleaning and bathroom products are available to refill in your own containers, along with a range of reusable, plastic free items.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Cllr Sean Bateson, said: “The Balanced Pantry embodies all the values associated with becoming PlasticSmart. There are so many positive stories across our Borough about people making lifestyle changes to reduce the amount of plastic they use consume and Ursula deserves huge credit for opening her business which places ethics and values at its core. We look forward to working closely with her in the future.”

Ursula McGarry, owner of The Balanced Pantry, added: “I initially struggled to find a local shop that allowed me to purchase loose grocery items and since opening The Balanced Pantry as a zero waste business it has received a very positive response. People are becoming more aware of the impact they have on the environment, and are trying to not only reduce their packaging waste but their food waste too.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Environmental Resources team is keen to talk to any business, groups or individuals who are interested in doing things differently. Email recycle@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or ring 028 2766 0248.