PMS in rehearsal for Shrek the Musical

After the success with Sister Act: The Musical, Portrush Music Society are back in the rehearsal room.

This time they are bringing the Northern Ireland amateur premiere of ‘Shrek The Musical’ to the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine.

Musical Director Terry Cloughley in rehearsal with Papa and Mama Shrek Aaron Jamieson and Sandra McElhinney

Featuring toe tapping songs such as ‘Big Bright Beautiful World’, ‘Freak Flag’ and the well known ‘I’m a

Believer’, follow Shrek, Donkey, Princess Fiona and a host of fairytale characters as they try to save their land from the villainous Lord Farquaad.

In his second appearance with Portrush Music Society, local talent Aidan Hughes, is taking on the lead role of

the larger than life orge Shrek, with Tim Brown playing his trusty sidekick, Donkey.

Tim Browne rehearsing his role of Donkey with Musical Director Terry Cloughley

Fiona Flynn with be portraying the gutsy damsel Princess Fiona. Alan Morton is turning his hand to playing

the baddie, Lord Farquaad, but with a diminutive twist.

Tickets for this family friendly production are already flying out of the Box Office. Grab your tickets quick, and join Portrush Music Society in the swamp from May 8-16 (including two matinee performances).

Tickets are available through Riverside Theatre Box Office on 028 70 123123 or online at www.riversidetheatre.org.uk/whats-on/shrek-the-musical.

For further information, follow Portrush Music Society via their Facebook and Instagram page.