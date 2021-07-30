Poetry Ireland announces Ballycastle as a ‘Poetry Town’

Ballycastle will host activities for the town being organised by Poetry Ireland in partnership with Flowerfield Arts Centre, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, and literary arts company, Quotidian - Word on the Street (Poetry Jukebox).

As part of the initiative, Poetry Ireland, together with its local authority partners, will appoint a Poet Laureate for each participating town.

The chosen Poet Laureates, who will either be from the respective local area or have strong connections with it, will be commissioned to write a poem honouring their Poetry Town and its people. The Poet Laureates for each town will be announced next month.

Each poem will be revealed and presented to the people of the participating towns at a series of flagship online events, one of which will be hosted in each town, which will feature contributions from local poets, artists and musicians. There will also be a wide variety of additional activities in the Poetry Towns. These will include a series of poetry events involving local poets; poetry workshops; public engagement activities which will vary from town to town. Local businesses, including cafés and chemists, will also be participating in the activities to celebrate their towns by distributing ‘pocket poems’ to customers.