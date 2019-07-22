Port’s Summer Theatre is back

It just wouldn’t be the holiday season without a trip to Portush Summer Theatre!

Curtain went up at Portrush Town Hall at the start of July and there’s still a hilarious programme of events to come.

Taking to the stage next are The Bart Players with ‘Don’t Tell The Wife’ by Sam Cree.

Bobby Willis is approaching that dangerous age for a man...50! After a ‘helpful’ neighbour warns her that the quiet ones are the worst, his wife Edna fears that he is chasing other women. A comedy of misunderstandings ensues in the best tradition of summer theatre.

Throw in a French lodger, a hapless apprentice, a greyhound, a male escort and a picture of King Billy and this will be a great night out.

The show runs from July 31 - August 3.

Following this is ‘Widow’s Paradise’ by Sam Cree presented by The Country Players and Glarryford YFC from August 7-10.

A well-known Sam Cree play based in a caravan in the North Antrim coast, ‘Widow’s Paradise’ features sme widowed companions who head to the coast to get away from it all, only to find themselves in the wrong caravan and surrounded by men.

Can 10 people fit in to one caravan? Only time well tell...

Curtain up nightly at 8pm.

Tickets are priuced at £9 for adults, £8 concession and OAP and £5 for children.

The Box office is open daily from 11am - 12 noon and from 6-8pm. Call 028 7082 9539.