Presidential praise for country singer James

James McGarrity has been praised by his peers in the Irish Country Music scene for single-handedly keeping their music alive during the lockdowns.

He has raised tens of thousands of pounds for his fellow musicians and also has scored 5 No.1 songs on the iTunes charts...and now President Michael D Higgins has praised his efforts.

A letter from the President read: “I was greatly inspired to learn of the remarkable work you have undertaken on behalf of your fellow musicians during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“I am greatly conscious of the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on those who work in the performance of the arts, and deeply grateful for your efforts to ensure so many musicians received the financial support they required.

“Throughout your career you have given so generously of your time and talent to assist those who are vulnerable or in need. That is a wonderful legacy of which you can be very proud.

“May I take this opportunity to thank you directly for your kindness, compassion and many acts of good citizenship, which have earned yu widespread respect and admiration.

“I also hope to have the opportunity to welcome you to a garden party in Aras an Uachtarain once it is safe for such event to resume.”