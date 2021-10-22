PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: 14 Carragh Road, Bushmills BT57 8UD

This is a large, recently constructed detached country residence (constructed approximately 12 years ago) with an abundance of character throughout.

The house itself has its own vegetable garden, orchard, pond area and also has a detached garage with upstairs partially converted and is accessed by a tree lined sweeping driveway from the Carragh road which is owned entirely by this property.

This residence is suitable as a large country home for every type of purchaser and perhaps offers some alternative uses due to its generous size and surrounding grounds viewing is highly recommended. TThe property itself sits just off the main road from Ballybogey to Portrush and as such is located close to the stunning White Rocks beach and Royal Court Hotel.

GROUND FLOOR

ENTRANCE PORCH: With lead panelled entrance panels and tiled floor.

ENTRANCE HALL: With feature spiral stairs to first floor, glass block wall, floor lights, recessed lights and tiled floor.

CLOAKROOM: With tiled floor.

SEPARATE WC: With w.c., wash hand basin, chrome towel rail, extractor fan and tiled floor.

LOUNGE: 6.45m x 5.08m (21’ 2” x 16’ 8”) With cast iron fireplace with marble hearth and surround and solid oak floor.

SUN ROOM: 4.6m x 4.11m (15’ 1” x 13’ 6”) With feature fireplace with recessed ‘Morso’ solid fuel stove, high valuated ceilings, recessed lights, tiled floor and patio doors leading to rear garden.

DINING ROOM: 4.85m x 4.72m (15’ 11” x 15’ 6”) With glass block wall and solid oak floor.

LIVING ROOM: 4.83m x 3.45m (15’ 10” x 11’ 4”) With recessed electric fire and solid oak floor.

BREAKFAST ROOM/OFFICE 2: 4.93m x 2.92m (16’ 2” x 9’ 7”) With recessed lights, tiled floor and patio doors leading to rear garden.

KITCHEN/DINING ROOM: 5.97m x 3.66m (19’ 7” x 12’ 0”) With bowl and half stainless steel sink unit set in marble worktop, high and low level built in units, 5 ring stainless steel hob with stainless steel extractor fan above, 2 integrated eye level stainless steel ‘Bosch’ ovens, integrated fridge freezer, integrated ‘Bosch’ dish washer, integrated ‘Bosch’ microwave oven, integrated larder unit with pull out cupboards, drawer bank, saucepan drawer, recessed lights and tiled floor.

UTILITY ROOM: 4.11m x 2.31m (13’ 6” x 7’ 7”) With stainless steel sink unit, low level units, plumbed for automatic washing machine and tumble dryer, storage cupboard and tiled floor.

FIRST FLOOR

BEDROOM (1): 4.88m x 4.32m (16’ 0” x 14’ 2”) With recessed lights and laminate wood floor.

DRESSING ROOM: Dressing room off with double built in wardrobe, ‘Velux’ window and recessed lights.

ENSUITE SHOWER ROOM: Ensuite off with w.c., wash hand basin on stand, fully tiled walk in shower cubicle, chrome towel rail, ‘Velux’ window, extractor fan, recessed lights and tiled floor.

BEDROOM (2): 5.m x 3.71m (16’ 5” x 12’ 2”) With double built in wardrobes, recessed lights and laminate wood floor.

BEDROOM (3): 5.m x 3.71m (16’ 5” x 12’ 2”) With double built in wardrobes, recessed lights and laminate wood floor.

BEDROOM (4): 6.17m x 3.05m (20’ 3” x 10’ 0”) With mirrored built in wardrobes, 2 ‘Velux’ windows recessed lights and laminate wood floor.

ENSUITE SHOWER ROOM: Large ensuite off with w.c., wash hand basin, fully tiled walk in shower cubicle, chrome towel rail, recessed lights and tiled floor.

OFFICE/BEDROOM 5: 3.51m x 2.84m (11’ 6” x 9’ 4”) With ‘Velux’ window, recessed lights and laminate wood floor.

BATHROOM: With white suite comprising wall hung w.c., wash hand basin set in large vanity unit, free standing bath, fully tiled walls, chrome towel rail, recessed lights and tiled floor.

OUTSIDE

Outside there are substantial grounds divided into several sections to rear. Large paved patio area walled in with established shrubbery and tarmac parking area. Additional paved patio to the rear of the garage.

Well established vegetable garden and orchard with wildlife pond and sweeping lawns to side with established shrubbery, outdoor ornaments, established trees, hedging and rockeries.

There is also a large double garage 21’6 x 19’7 with double PVC remote controlled doors. There is also a steel beam to support the upstairs conversion, which could be turned into a large games room/granny flat/airbnb type conversion.

This property is approached by a sweeping stored driveway with remote controls.

Agent: Armstrong Gordon, Portstewart

02870832000