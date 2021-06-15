PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: 96B Dunboe Road, Coleraine BT51 4JS

FEATURES

Detached House with Separate Annex

5 Bedrooms (4 En-suites), 4 Reception Rooms

96B DUNBOE ROAD, COLERAINE

Self-Contained Annex with 1 Bedroom, Kitchen / Lounge and Shower Room

Oil Fired Central Heating

Oak Internal doors and central staircase

Woodgrain uPVC double glazed doors and windows

96B DUNBOE ROAD, COLERAINE

Distant Sea Views to front with Countryside Views to side and rear

Detached garage 31 ft x 25 ft

5 Miles from Coleraine town centre & 3.5 miles from Castlerock Beach

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

96B DUNBOE ROAD, COLERAINE

SPACIOUS ENTRANCE HALL:

With uPVC front door, telephone point, recessed ceiling lights, wood flooring, central feature oak staircase.

CLOAKROOM:

Comprising w.c. and wash hand basin, tiled splashback, tiled floor, access to storage room.

96B DUNBOE ROAD, COLERAINE

LOUNGE:

7.98m x 4.78m (26’2 x 15’8)

with open fireplace, tiled hearth and wooden over mantel, wood flooring, television point, cornice and centrepieces.

SITTING ROOM:

4.8m x 4.67m (15’9 x 15’4)

with open fireplace, tiled hearth and wooden overmantel finished with a Stovax stove, tiled flooring, television point, telephone point, wired for wall lights.

96B DUNBOE ROAD, COLERAINE

KITCHEN:

5.08m x 4.65m (16’8 x 15’3)

with solid wood eye and low level units finished with granite worktops, one and a half bowl stainless steel sink unit, centre island, space for range, glass / steel extractor canopy, integrated dishwasher, space for American style fridge / freezer, tiled flooring, recessed spotlights, wine rack, window pelmet with lighting.

UTILITY ROOM:

3.2m x 3.07m (10’6 x 10’1)

with eye and low level units, single bowl stainless steel sink unit, tiled above units, tiled flooring, space for washing machine, space for tumble dryer, uPVC double glazed door.

DINING ROOM:

4.8m x 3.23m (15’9 x 10’7) with tiled flooring, uPVC door to side.

CONSERVATORY:

4.98m x 4.5m (16’4 x 14’9)

(Max) with tiled flooring, uPVC door to side, recessed ceiling lighting.

FIRST FLOOR

SPACIOUS LANDING:

With central Oak staircase, walk in Hot press / Linen cupboard.

MASTER BEDROOM:

4.8m x 4.14m (15’9 x 13’7)

with wood flooring, door into:

NURSERY / WALK IN DRESSING ROOM / BEDROOM 5:

3.56m x 3.1m (11’8 x 10’2)

with wood flooring.

EN-SUITE:

Comprising tiled walk in shower cubicle with wide shower tray, thermostatic shower system, vanity sink unit, w.c., extractor fan.

BEDROOM 2:

4.67m x 4.22m (15’4 x 13’10)

with wood flooring.

EN-SUITE:

Comprising fully tiled walk in corner shower cubicle, thermostatic shower system, wash hand basin, w.c., extractor fan.

BEDROOM 3:

4.67m x 4.01m (15’4 x 13’2)

with wood flooring.

EN-SUITE:

Comprising PVC panelled walk in shower cubicle with wide shower tray, thermostatic shower system, wash hand basin, w.c., extractor fan.

BEDROOM 4:

4.67m x 3.68m (15’4 x 12’1)

EN-SUITE:

Comprising w.c. and wash hand basin, extractor fan.

BATHROOM:

Comprising double ended free standing bath, tiled walk in shower cubicle with thermostatic shower system, tiled wall behind bath, tiled floor, w.c., vanity unit with wash hand basin, tiled splashback, recessed ceiling lighting, extractor fan.

EXTERIOR FEATURES:

SELF CONTAINED ANNEX:

With its own pedestrian access, uPVC front door, stairs to:

OPEN PLANNED LOUNGE / KITCHEN AREA:

6.12m x 4.95m (20’1 x 16’3)

LOUNGE:

With laminated wood flooring, television point.

KITCHEN:

With low level units with integrated hob and oven, single basin stainless steel sink unit, space for washing machine, laminated wood flooring, recessed ceiling lights.

BEDROOM:

4.95m x 3.25m (16’3 x 10’8)

SHOWER ROOM:

Comprising tiled walk in shower cubicle with electric shower system, w.c. and wash hand basin, extractor fan.

GARAGE:

9.47m x 7.87m (31’1 x 25’10)

with electric roller door, pedestrian door to side, oil fired burner, lights and power points.

Concrete lane off the Dunboe Road leading to the property entrance. Extensive gardens to front and side laid in lawn enclosed by boundary fencing. Array of flowerbeds and shrubbery. Extensive parking surrounding property, outside water tap, Annex has own parking area.

STORAGE CONCRETE AREA:

8.99m x 5.92m (29’6 x 19’5)