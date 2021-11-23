PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Boveedy Lodge

Offers around £295,000

A charming five bedroom (two ensuite), 3.5 reception room detached country property with balcony, double garage, stables, outbuildings and paddock on grounds totalling in excess of two acres in a country setting and centrally located to Kilrea, Garvagh and Maghera.

Set in picturesque mature gardens this delightful property oozes character and charm and offers numerous features and benefits for a wide range of prospective purchasers. The property is in excellent decorative order throughout and benefits from having oil fired heating, has a Rayburn Royal oil fired cooker and has internal characteristics making this such a unique property.

There is an additional benefit of having an option to purchase adjoining land with potential for a building site at an additional cost (planning permission has been applied for and it is at an advanced stage). With stables, a tack room and two paddocks the property could also be suitable with those having an equine interest.

The property is located approximately 40 minutes drive from the Causeway Coast and its various attractions including the Giants Causeway, the Bushmills Distillery and the North Antrim Coastline with its numerous golf courses and beaches.

With the endless possibilities that this property offers to suit a range of individual needs, we expect interest from various types of prospective purchasers and early viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the quality, location and accommodation of delightful rural family home.

Location

Leave the centre of Kilrea along Maghera Street and turn left onto the Drumagarner Road. Continue along for approximately 2 miles and turn right onto the Lismoyle Road. Continue along and turn right onto the Boveedy Road. The property is located along on the left hand side.

ACCOMMODATION COMPRISES:

Entrance Hall: Tiled floor, decorative stone wall, archway to:

Dining Room/Reception Room: 18’1 x 13’5 (5.51m x 4.09m) with stone fireplace, wooden mantle.

Lounge:18’3 x 15’10 (5.56m x 4.83m) with feature arched fireplace with stove style electic fire, leaded glass windows, decorative recessed arched alcoves with shelving, feature arched entrance doorways to entrance hall and side entrance hall, open tread staircase to first floor.

Side Hall: With arched recesses. Storage cupboard/cloaks.

Breakfast Room: 15’11 x 10’2 (4.85m x 3.10m) (including recesses) with electric fire, display shelving, storage cupboards.

Floral Greenhouse: 10’4 x 6’4 (3.15m x 1.93m) with light and power point.

Open Plan Kitchen/Dining Area: 27’9 x 8’11 (8.46m x 2.72m) with range of attractive eye and low level units including Rayburn Royal oil fired cooker (also heats water), four ring gas hob, feature tiled archway, integrated dishwasher, 1.5 bowl stainless steel sink unit, concealed lighting below eye level units, glass display units with lights, ceiling downlights, part tiled walls, tiled floor, dining area with feature corner window with views of sheltered garden and patio area.

Bedroom 5/Guest Bedroom with ensuite:13’10 x 9’1 (4.22m x 2.77m) with shelved arched recess, storage cupboard. Ensuite 8’6 x 6’1 with Mira Event electric shower, sheeted cubicle, WC, wash hand basin, tiled floor, extractor fan, part wooden sheeted walls, uPVC sheeted ceiling.

First Floor

Landing Area: with arched recess.

Master Bedroom: 15’0 x 14’11 (4.57m x 4.55m) (including fitted bedroom units) with a range of fitted bedroom furniture including wardrobes, overhead storage cupboards, dressing table, fitted bed surround with drawers and shelving, double glass panelled doors to feature balcony.

Archway to dressing area: 6’6 x 6’5 (1.98m x 1.96m)

Ensuite Bathroom: 7’11 x 6’5 (2.41m x 1.96m) with fitted suite including jacuzzi type bath with shower screen, Mira Event electric shower over bath, w.c, wash hand basin with fitted storage cupboards, mirror and downlights, uPVC sheeted walls, tiled floor, extractor fan, uPVC sheeted ceiling, doors to: Balcony Area: 15’8 x 11’2 (4.78m x 3.40m) with railings.

Bedroom 2: 10’9 x 7’11 (3.28m x 2.41m) with built in wardrobes, dessing table with storage cupboard, adjoining door to:

Bedroom 3: 10’9 x 10’1 (3.28m x 3.07m) with built in wardrobe, dressing table with storage cupboard, door to Dressing Room: 7’5 x 5’7.

Bedroom 4: 11’11 x 10’11 (3.63m x 3.33m) with built in wardrobe and overhead storage cupboards.

Shower Room: 10’2 x 6’11 (3.10m x 2.11m) (including hotpress) with thermostatic shower, tiled cubicle, WC, wash hand basin, tiled walls, tiled floor, arched recess. Shelved hotpress.

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Double Garage: 30’3 x 20’6 (9.22m x 6.25m) (at widest points) with 2 x roller doors, light and power point.

Tack Room/Store: 16’2 x 16’2 with light and power points, steps to first Floor Store: 16’5 x 16’3 with window, pedestrian door to loft/Games Room: 27’9 x 16’3 with window, light and power point.

Stables: 27’5 x 15’10: two stable entrance doors, additional pedestrian door.

Potting Shed/Store: 16’1 x 12’7

Boiler House: 6’8 x 4’0 with oil fired boiler, light and power points, plumbed for an automatic washing machine.

Concrete driveway with courtyard/parking area to side of the property. Wall with decorative wrought iron entrance gates to courtyard/parking area. Garden area in lawn to front of the property with mature shrubbery. Security lighting to front, sides and rear of the property. Outside taps to both sides of the property. Extensive patio area to mature sheltered garden area to side of property with mature trees, hedging and shrubbery.

Agent McAfee Properties, Ballymoney

02827667676