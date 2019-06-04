Rathlin to host first ‘Distant Sky’ event

A series of events showcasing music, the spoken word and the shared experience is kicking off on Rathlin Island.

The ‘Distant Sky’ event takes place on Saturday, June 22, from 11am until 6pm on Rathlin and then continues from 7pm until midnight in Ballycastle.

The event begins with a performance in St Thomas’ Parish Church on Rathlin with Eilidh Patterson who is described as one of the most exceptional artists from Northern Ireland. She will be followed by Rathlin Island Choir.

Then it’s on to McCuaig’s bar for lunch and a sampling of some beautiful whiskeys, specially chosen for this Distant Sky event.

This will be followed by the launch of a brand new music combo, Tour Alaska.

From Rathlin, participants will catch the last boat back to Ballycastle, taking a breather of Atlantic air and head for more music in the Anzac Bar.

There will be a a soon-to-be-announced live band followed by a DJ set by BBC’s Joe Lindsay with a selection of music for ‘drinking, dancing and hollering’ called Snake Eyes.

Ticket price includes ferry, entry to all events on the day, lunch and whiskey tasting. Over 18s only. Tickets available at www.distantskyrathlin.eventbrite.co.uk