Reflections of the Ould Lammas Fair

The iconic four-day event normally takes place in late August but cannot proceed in its usual format due to the ongoing impact of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The series of pre-recorded videos depicting the story of the fair, alongside its history, characters, businesses, and agricultural importance will be broadcast daily on Causeway Coast and Glens Events Facebook page from August 28-31.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Richard Holmes said: “The Ould Lammas Fair is Ireland’s oldest fair and is a hugely important event for the people of Ballycastle, visitors and for the wider Borough.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured in Ballycastle with horse owner Melissa Lemon

“It has been part of the social fabric of the area for over 400 years, and we recognise that it is hugely disappointing to many people that we cannot enjoy it together as we normally would. Instead, we are looking forward to sharing with you this series of special reflections which will highlight what sets it apart and why it holds such an important place in the hearts of so many.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone that public health and safety must remain our primary concern at this time. Complacency is a risk to all of us, and we must continue to do all we can to protect ourselves and the wider community.”