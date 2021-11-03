Robert Anderson Memorial Talk ‘A Thorny Subject’ for group

Neal Anderson

The talk is entitled ‘A Thorny Subject’ and will be given by guest speaker Neal Anderson, the son of Robert.

This talk sees a return of Coleraine Historical Society in person meetings at The Sandel Centre and will also be streamed via Zoom for those members unable to make it in person. Covid guidelines will be in place, members and guests are requested to wear masks until seated – chairs will be spaced accordingly.

For over a generation, ships of S.W. Coe & Co. Ltd traded to and from the port of Coleraine. Locals might not recognise the company name, but they certainly knew their ‘thorn’ and ‘Bann’ ships that were regular sights along the quay and an intrinsic part of the fabric of the town centre from the 1910s right through to the late 1990s.

Neal’s talk fondly remembers the many steam ships and motor coasters of the ‘Thorn Line’, recalling and listing once familiar ship names and looking at what became of some of them. It also explores an opportunity for how their legacy might still play a key role in Coleraine’s future.

With a father and grandfather who were experienced seafarers, it’s perhaps no surprise that Neal too took a keen interest in ships, boats and nautical matters from an early age. Neal grew up in and around Coleraine Harbour from the mid 1970s to the early 1990s, enjoying the hustle and bustle of the place and meeting many of the characters that once worked there.

As a toddler he’d pester his Granny at Drumslade to take him ‘down the Bann’ to see the ships and wave at then pilot Tommy Lagan who would sound the ship’s horn in reply. Neal often joined boatman Ernie Yemen on the pilot boat S.G. Martin from Portstewart, later going onboard ships with his father Robert as he piloted them to Coleraine. He also spent many a summer onboard the dredger Bar Maid - all things that today’s health and safety rules and risk assessments would not allow.

Neal himself obtained a Boatmaster’s licence in his teens when he skippered the River Bann passenger vessel Cygnet. He took part in the 1991 Tall Ships Race from Belfast, before going on to university in Plymouth in 1992 to take a Maritime Studies degree. After that he moved to Portsmouth, serving as editor of the magazine Maritime Journal until 2001 when he went to London to embark on a career in business journalism, later taking on roles in content marketing, digital communications and PR.

Neal now lives near Bromley, Kent, with his wife and two young children, yet he still retains a genuine passion for maritime matters and the local history of Coleraine and the Causeway Coast. As such he is extremely proud to be able to give the Memorial Talk in honour of his late father Robert Anderson this year.

The talk is from 7.30-8.30pm at The Sandel Centre, 6 Knocklynn Road, Coleraine, BT52 1WT in the Ground Floor Room (turn right when you come through the main door) and via Zoom – members will receive an email invitation with Zoom joining details.

The talk is free to existing Coleraine Historical Society members, cost of membership is £15 per annum. Cost to non-members to attend in person is £3 and everybody is very welcome.

Full details of the Coleraine Historical Society and how to become a member are available on the website Coleraine Historical Society (colerainehistory.org) where you will also find their online shop to order The Bann Disc Journal.

Visit and ‘follow’ them on Facebook Coleraine Historical Society NI | Facebook – where all updates are posted. Comments, queries and photos are welcome.

The launch of The Bann Disc volume 27 will take place on Saturday, November 20 at 10am in The Sandel Centre and will also be streamed live via Zoom.

John McNally of Discover Portrush will be launching the book which will be available to purchase on the day and via the website.