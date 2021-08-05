Sign up to Active Travel Challenge

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, Paddy Anderson, Translink, Caroline Bloomfield, Sustrans and Health Minister Robin Swann

This year the challenge brings a huge opportunity for people to change their travel habits for the better and chose to walk, cycle, take the bus or train or a combination, helping them stay physically active and supporting their mental wellbeing.

These steps will help accelerate action on climate, improve local air quality and create a much better quality of life for all.

The joint initiative has been championed by Translink, the Department for Infrastructure, Public Health Agency, Sustrans, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, and Belfast City Council.

It is part of a collaborative drive to inspire people to adopt greener travel options that will prioritise their health and wellbeing and support Northern Irelands ‘green’ economic recovery and progress towards a low-carbon future.

Challenge registration is free, and participants can log their ‘active travel’ journeys online throughout September, with a different theme each week of the month and a range of prizes and incentives up for grabs, including shopping vouchers and Translink tickets.