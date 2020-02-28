Silver and gold at Olympiad for CGS

Registration for the 2020 Chemistry Olympiad competition took place at Trinity College Dublin - with two Coleraine Grammar School pupils participating.

The two Year 14 pupils - Auriel Guarino and Ben Gault - went to the MacNeil Lecture Theatre where they sat a one-hour examination. Stopping only for a short lunch break it was back to the grindstone and a further vigorous one hour 30-minute paper.

Auriel and Ben clinched first and second place awards from a pool of over 130 competitors from top schools across Ireland.

Following their commendable achievements, both students will now attend a intensive course in Dublin City University where they will undergo another series of examinations - the result of which may see them represent Ireland in the International Chemistry Olympiad. Competitors travel to Turkey from 80 different countries.

Good luck to Auriel and Bem in the next stage of the competition representing Coleraine Grammar.