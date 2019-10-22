‘Sing Gospel’ choir is back!

The ‘Sing Gospel’ choir is re-forming to rehearse for two concerts in early 2020.

The choir has thrilled sell out audiences in the Coleraine/Portstewart and Ballymoney area raising some £45,000 since their formation in 2012. Over 140 singers registered to sing with the choir and around 100 sang as the choir performed concerts in local churches.

Rehearsals will begin on Saturday, November 9 at 3.30pm in Trinity Presbyterian Church Ballymoney and the choir committee is encouraging past members and new singers to register for what promises to be an enjoyable ten weeks of rehearsals and two concerts on January 25 in Portstewart Baptist Church and February 1 in The Diamond Hall at Ulster University.

Ian Hanna has been recruited as musical director and Tony Morrison will direct the project and conduct the choir. Ian brings vast experience of gospel music, writing, arranging and performing in numerous settings since moving to Northern Ireland some years ago. He has already been busy recruiting quality musicians, choosing and arranging songs and music.

The combination of expertise, experience and skills that Ian and Tony bring to the choir will work to create a feeling of community, fun and excitement and there is already an expectation that the next series of concerts will raise the bar once again.

Sing Gospel singers are drawn from across the north coast and perform a mixture of Black Gospel and modern worship. It is a genuine community choir with members from all ages and sections of the community. New choir

members are welcome.