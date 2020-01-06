Six-bedroom home on spacious site

This spacious six-bedroom detached house is located on the edge of the coastal resorts of Portrush and Bushmills.

This luxury home offers well laid out and versatile accommodation throughout and offers pleasant views of surrounding countryside and partial views of the Atlantic Ocean.

It is further enhanced by the generously proportioned site that it sits on.

Practically on the doorstep of the Giant’s Causeway, this outstanding property lends itself to the gateway of many of the North Coast’s finest attractions including the Bushmills Distillery, championship golf courses and the Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge.

The selling agent strongly recommends early internal appraisal.

Ground floor accommodation includes: a 4.95m x 3.91m lounge with tiled fireplace, wood surround and tiled hearth, solid oak flooring, plaster coving; a 3.99m x 3.96m family room with oak surround fireplace with cast iron inset and slate hearth, parquet wood flooring; a 4.5m x 3.3m dining room with recess for stove, tiled inset and tiled hearth, marble floor, hot press; a 5.11m x 4.09m sun room with feature V shaped window, freestanding gas stove, and patio doors to front; a 7.8m x 3.96m kitchen/dining; a 3.25m x 2.16m utility room; and, a shower room with wc and wash hand basin.

First floor accommodation includes: a 5.05m x 3.78m bedroom with built in wardrobes and ensuite bathroom; a 3.99m x 3.53m bedroom; a 3.94m x 3.07m bedroom; a 3.66m x 2.69m bedroom; a 3.94m x 2.08m bedroom; a bathroom; a separate w.c.

Second floor accommodation: a 3.53m x 3.53m bedroom with storage in eaves; and, a bathroom with w.c., wash hand basin, bath and storage cupboard.

External accommodation includes: a fenced in garden laid in lawn to rear, gravelled seating area, paved patio area, established rockery, large tarmac drive extending to parking area and a 20’5 x 11’7 garage.

*25 LEEKE ROAD,

Portrush,

BT57 8UN

O/O £334,500

Agent: Armstrong Gordon: t.028 70832000.