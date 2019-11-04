Sixth formers put to test at Loreto trial interview evening

The purpose of the Trial Interview evening is to provide final-year A level students with an opportunity of experiencing the interview situation and of benefiting from the constructive criticism and advice of the interview panel.
Loreto College Coleraine held its 38th annual Trial Interview evening on October 24, organised by the College’s Careers Department.
