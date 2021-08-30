Skinny dip in Portstewart for British Heart Foundation!

Members of British Naturism Northern Ireland David Armitage, Conor Teer, Noreen Kennedy, Gary Kennedy and Michael Tuke

The skinny dip in aid of British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland (BHF NI) will be held on Portstewart Strand on Sunday, September. 5

The organisation is calling for seasoned skinny dippers or nudie-newbies, to experience the freedom of swimming without trunks and bikinis this September with Northern Ireland’s first ever Great British Skinny Dip.

The event has been making a splash across the UK in recent years and this is the first event of its kind for Northern Ireland. Organised by the Northern Ireland branch of British Naturism, the organisation has named British Heart Foundation their charity of the year in 2020 and 2021.

Gary Kennedy, Deputy Area Co-ordinator for British Naturism Northern Ireland said: “We are really excited to introduce the Great British Skinny Dip to Northern Ireland. From mental health and body positivity to just feeling the rush of being alive, there are many health benefits to being naked.

“But, if you are looking for another reason to skinny dip, why not do it for a great cause? The skinny dip is supporting local heart research and we’re encouraging participants to take the plunge for a good cause.

“Naturism is on the rise with an increase in interest and participation, with more and more people wanting to gain the health and well-being benefits of going without clothes. It’s also great fun!”

Head of BHF NI Fearghal McKinney said: “We are the largest independent funder of research into heart and circulatory disease in Northern Ireland.

“Devastatingly, however the pandemic has cut our ability to fund new life saving research in half. This means that fundraising events like this mean more than ever to heart patients.

“We are grateful to the British Naturism NI branch for their fundraising efforts, and we wish all the participants grinning and baring it for a good cause to have a wonderful day.”

Participants are being asked to make a voluntary donation of £10 to take part. Skinny dippers are also encouraged to set up their own Just Giving page and aim to raise just £60 in celebration of the BHF’s 60th birthday.

To join Northern Ireland’s Great British Skinny Dip, please come along to the far end of Portstewart Strand (section 9) near the mouth of the River Bann on Sunday, September 5 at 11am.