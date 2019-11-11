Small World’s Café event

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Good Relations team recently organised a Small World’s Café for Council staff from across a range of service areas.

The event was expertly facilitated by members of Belfast Friendship Club and provided a safe space to encounter people from different backgrounds and other parts of the world.

Staff from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and members of Belfast Friendship Club who took part in the Small World's Caf� event in Cloonavin

The workshop was an opportunity to get a glimpse into real lives of those who have grown up elsewhere, in a different culture or religious background. Participants learned more about the challenges faced by those living away from family and friends, how it felt to move to Northern Ireland and why people chose to move here.

Staff members found it to be a very worthwhile initiative, with feedback comments including ‘ an excellent worthwhile session’, ‘all staff should partake’ and ‘very informative and helpful for challenging racism’.

Good Relations Manager Patricia Harkin said: “These sessions are designed to challenge the myths and misconceptions we all may have about asylum seekers, migrants and refugees. The relaxed and interactive approach enabled genuine discussion and dialogue and promoted understanding of equality, good relations and diversity.”

If you would like further information, email Bebhinn.mckinley@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or call 028777 60312.