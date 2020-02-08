Some of Northern Ireland’s top rated Indian restaurants

Ever find yourself going back and forth on where to eat, scrolling through websites looking at menu after menu, declaring you “don’t mind” where you go, yet regretting your choice when you do? In our new ‘Best Of’ series we have curated data from Tripadvisor reviews to bring you a list of some of Northern Ireland’s best pizza, indian, chinese and fish and chips restaurants. Based solely on their respective Tripadvisor ‘excellent’ scores, the list continues with Indian week; from palatable poppadums to creamy kormas, we’ve searched high and low to give you the low down on some of what NI has to offer.

Down: Bokhara, Bangor

Trip Advisor ‘Excellent’ score: 62%

Situated on Bangor Main Street this homely family run restaurant is a County Down staple. With a unique hand painted interior and a variety of offers available throughout the week Bokhara is a popular choice with families and couples alike.

Their well priced menu offers everything from traditional carries to European dishes which means it’s guaranteed to suit everyone’s needs.

Fermanagh: Kamal Mahal, Enniskillen

Trip Advisor ‘Excellent’ score: 56%

Open everyday and offering an extensive takeaway menu as well as a sit-in restaurant, Kamal Mahal is Enniskillen’s favourite in Indian cuisine. With a number of offers available on a daily basis this restaurant is a great choice for budget conscious diners.

Londonderry:Mama Masala

Trip Advisor ‘Excellent’ score: 74%

An award winning restaurant, Mama Masala is one of Londonderry’s most popular eateries.

The luxurious interior, drinks selection and adventurous menu make for an exciting, high quality night out.

Armagh: Shapla, Armagh

Trip Advisr ‘Excellent’ score: 63%

Not only the most popular Indian restaurant but one of the most popular restaurants in County Armagh, Shapla combines authentic Indian food with a diverse selection of local dishes.

Tyrone: Masala, Strabane

Trip Advisor ‘Excellent’ score: 51%

For the strong focus on the dishes of the southern regions of India, Masala Strabane prides itself on its unique blend of herbs and spices that create bursts of flavour across their ever expanding menu. Established in 2004 Masala is one of Strabane’s longest serving and most popular restaurants.

Belfast: Katmandhu Kitchen, Belfast

Trip Advisor ‘Excellent’ score: 55%

Offering more than the standard Indian menu, Katmandhu Kitchen combines Nepalese and Indian cuisine to create a delectable menu ranging from zingy momos, a delicious Nepalese dumpling, to rich and creamy dishes like the Himalayan curry.

Famous for its exceptional customer service, Katmandhu Kitchen is no stranger to the top spot for Indian food in Belfast and beyond.