Stay safe from scams thanks to your local library

The ‘Scamwise Champion’ scheme is an initiative that was initially developed by ScamwiseNI in conjunction with youth organisations.

It has been adapted by Libraries NI for use by their adult IT learners, with a number of challenges to be completed.

To avail of the Scamwise Champion course, telephone or call in to your local library and ask for a copy of the free resources.

For more information about the ScamwiseNI Partnership and how to protect yourself from scams, visit their website www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/scamwiseni and Facebook page www.facebook.com/scamwiseni.

Paul Kelly, Senior Information and Learning Services Manager for Libraries NI, said: “We are proud to work with the ScamwiseNI Partnership to teach adults using computers and the internet for the first time about identifying and avoiding scams.