Strictly Kids Come Dancing for Community Rescue Service

Keep dancing!

A group of 20 big-hearted kids have been practising hard for the last four week in preparation for a fantastic fundraiser - Strictly Kids Coming Dancing at the Magherabuoy House Hotel in Portrush on October 26 in aid of the Community Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for CRS said: “The evening will be filled with laughter, fun and lots of dancing. Our youngest dancer is only five years old and the oldest 17. The 20 children are from local schools and have been practising for the past four weeks.

“The night will start at 7.30pm and we will also have Solus Highland Dancers performing on the night. We would like to thank our sponsors O’Kane Reclaimations, Ian’s Doggy Daycare, Lindsay’s Protective Clothing and Brackenwood Estate Management. If your business would like to help sponsor our event please contact us.”

Tickets are on sale in The Community Rescue Service Shop in Coleraine. Contact Hazel on 07731438391 for more information.