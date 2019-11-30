Stunning property in beautiful location

This stunning detached property is individual in its design and is situated in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty - a ‘stone’s throw’ from Castlerock Golf Course, The River Bann Estuary and the National Trust Bird Reservation.

The finish of this property matches the beauty of its location.

Bespoke Cedar windows and doors, St Johnston Stone, vaulted ceilings to first floor, underfloor heating, balconies and quality kitchens and bathrooms are all found here.

Designed by award winning Architect Michael Rodgers and constructed in 2004, the home, which extends to approximately 2,200 sqft, has been immaculately maintained internally and externally.

Accommodation includes: gallery balcony from living room; staircase to the first floor and lower ground floor; a (5.1m x 4m) master bedroom with dressing room and ensuite; second hallway with a solid wooden floor; bathroom with features including shower cubicle and a free standing bath; a (2.5m x 2.3m) utility room with access to the side garden; a (3.5m x 2.8m) double bedroom with storage cupboard; a (3.5m x 2.8m) double bedroom with a storage cupboard.

First floor accommodation includes: a (5.3m x 5.1m) lounge with vaulted ceiling and balcony with decking and iron railings, two corner windows allowing for both countryside and riverviews, open fire with granite hearth and solid wood floor; a (4.3m x 2.6m) snug/tv room with views toward golf course and Barmouth, and access to attic; w.c.; a kitchen/dining room (6m x 4.5m) at its widest point, with vaulted ceiling in white washed wood, high and low level storage units with oak doors and granite tops, and access to balcony.

External features include: a (5.9m x 3.7m) detached garage with roller door, electricity supply and lighting; a car port; a balcony off kitchen and lounge; beautiful gardens in lawn; stoned driveway to front side and rear; and, a timber fence enclosing the whole site.

30 Barmouth Road Castlerock, BT51 4XG

£450,000

Agent: Philip Tweedie & Co. tel: 028 7034 4433