Summer Saturday lunchtime concerts in Flowerfield Park

The Saturday Lunchtime Live in the Park sessions kick off on Saturday, July 31 with a performance by Portrush acoustic duo Natalia and Ciara. Natalia Morelli and Ciara Butcher have played together for almost 10 years, performing a luscious range of songs from soul to folk in their own particular stripped back style.

Following this, the acclaimed String Ninjas will entertain on Saturday, August 14. This Belfast based instrumental duo consisting of fingerstyle guitarist Gavin Ferris and electric violinist Mick Conlon formed in 2017 against the backdrop of the Belfast open mic/music scene. The pair quickly established themselves as a musical force to be reckoned with and have since redefined what it is to be a cover act.

Their unique sound, characterised by heavy basslines, complex rhythms, technical solos and advanced performance techniques, has helped the String Ninjas stand out, transfixing viewers with their energetic live performances and warm, welcoming personalities.

After performing at high-profile music events including Belfast Culture Night, Sunflowerfest, Stendhal, Dalriada Festival and the Hilden Beer & Music Festival, the pair have garnered a lot of positive attention, wowing audiences with their own distinctive arrangements of modern-day classics and Jimi Hendrix style riffs. From 90s Dance Music to Classic Rock, Pop to Jazz, Bluegrass to Trip-Hop, no genre is safe!

All performances are from 12 noon to 1pm. So, take your picnic, grab a blanket and enjoy superb live music in the relaxing and beautiful surroundings of Flowerfield Park.

More Lunchtime Live in the Park performances will be announced soon as well as pop-up film screenings for all the family.