Summer Sports Weeks at Coleraine West Community Centre

Covid-19 restrictions have meant that the usual indoor summer sports weeks at Coleraine West could not take place this year.

Rather than disappoint the young people of the Heights/Killowen area, the three organisations came together to provide this much needed summer scheme for young people 8-13 years.

This free summer scheme was open to all young people in the Coleraine area with an emphasis on developing respect and understanding.

Melanie Rintoul, Senior Communities Officer at Radius Housing, Mayor CCGBC Richard Holmes, youth peer mentors, Cllr Stephanie Quigley and young people from Coleraine Summer Sports Weeks held at Coleraine West Community Centre

Non-contact sports such as rounders, cricket, basketball and frisbee have been facilitated.

Sports coaches have been training young people, safely, in socially distanced ‘bubbles.’

six youth mentors aged 15-16 years were involved in supporting the lead coaches to run out this programme of sports.

This programme was funded through the Executive’s Together Building a United Community Strategy and Programme for Government/‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing programme.

Sports Coaches with Mayor Richard Holmes and young people from Coleraine Summer Sports Weeks

Radius has shared housing developments across Northern Ireland.

Inclusive Bridging events in the wider community encourage a range of good relations outcomes which involve Health & Wellbeing and Education & Training.

Speaking at the first day of the Summer Sports Weeks, Melanie Rintoul, Senior Communities Officer with Radius Housing, said: “We are delighted to develop and financially support this much needed resource.

“The idea for plugging the gap in summer scheme provision came from discussions at our regular local advisory meetings which inform programmes of work in this area.”

Rebecca Culbertson, Youth Worker with West Bann Development, commented: “The summer scheme provides a much-needed resource this summer. Our young people have missed out on so much over the past 16 months, it is great that they don’t have to miss out on their local summer scheme as well.

“Fresh air, sports and meeting new friends from different sides of the community, are all a great way to build confidence and understanding.”

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Cllr Richard Holmes who attended the first day of the summer scheme added: “It is fantastic to see young people returning to sport.