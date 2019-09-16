Sun shines on the Castlerock walkers

A sunny day encouraged walkers to turn out for the tenth annual Castlerock WalkFest on September 7.

A record number of almost 200 walkers participated with some coming from all over Northern Ireland and seven walkers from England and two from Scotland.

Some took on the three challenging Hill Walks around Binevenagh, Bellarena and Altikeeragh, tired legs and smiling faces were the order of the day and the

scones and tea soon disappeared on the walkers return. Others enjoyed the more Moderate Walks including the ever popular rangemore Dunes Walk along the Bann visiting the oldest sand dunes in Ireland. The new 10,000 Steps Walk entertained a happy band through Downhill Forest and the Downhill Demesne.

The History Walks informed walkers about Castlerock including some of its interesting visitors and some of its colourful history. The Earl Bishop Hervey

Walk, covered this fascinating and eccentric character who built the Mussenden Temple, including stories of his political exploits, his travels and his

range of lady friends. Walkers on the local Defence Walk were enlightened with the leader’s expert knowledge and the wide range of slowly degrading

defence buildings in the vicinity of Castlerock.

Some walkers choose to learn the skills of Nordic Walking which exercises arms as well as legs thus giving a good healthy workout. The Family Walk included mums, dads and children who found exciting things happening in the Bishop’s Gate garden.

The Castlerock Community Association’s WalkFest Team are massively appreciative of their WalkFest Partners.