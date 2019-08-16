‘Superb results’ for Dalriada A level students

This year’s ‘A’ Level students at Dalriada have produced a superb set of examination results.

A spokesperson said: “In fact, this is the best set of results at this level since Dalriada won the School of the Year Award for academic excellence in 2006. An outstanding 86% of the Upper Sixth Form

students gained at least 3A* - C grades each.

“There was not one ‘U’ grade in the entire list of results which reflects well on the work ethic of this talented group of students.

“The following 23 Dalriada students obtained at least 3A*/A grades each: Mark Crawford, Catherine McKee, Jill Huey, Thomas Clark, Lauren Ferguson, Ethan Buick, Jill Hutchinson, Alicia Kerr, Zoe Lynn, Matthew Scott, Imogen Thompson, Leah Cassells, Emily Crutchley, Johnathan Feeney, Sarah Hadden, Lucy Jack, Oliver Watt, Darcy Winchborne, Oliver Doyle, Sarah Fielding, David Fomin, Archie McIntyre and Mary Parkash.

“Three students deserve special mention. Jill Huey gained 3 A grades and 1 B grade, Catherine

McKee gained 2A* grades and 2 A grades and Mark Crawford who gained an incredible 4 A* grades.

“As the results were distributed last Thursday in school there was a fantastic atmosphere with

parents and staff sharing in the delight of the students.”

Reflecting on the success of the Dalriada students, Headmaster Tom Skelton said: “As a school we are absolutely delighted with these outstanding results which are the outcome of sheer hard work by our students and teachers with excellent parental support. We are all immensely proud of our students who have made a massive contribution to life at Dalriada. I wish all our leavers every success in

their future careers.”