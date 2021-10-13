Users so far have reported difficulties getting access to SnapChat onto Downdetector a website which reports technical problems.

Many users have been left unable to access the app, post or send messages.

Why is Snapchat down?

Snapchat have taken to Twitter and said: “We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now - hang tight, we’re looking into it!”

However, they have not confirmed as of yet what has caused the issue.

Some users have been able to log back in and send messages, but others are still unable to access their accounts.

The issue is reminiscent of a similar crash that caused Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp to go offline a few weeks ago.

Snapchat is currently down for some users, but no explanation has been given as to why.

At the time, a major power outage caused Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to crash globally for six hours, costing Mark Zuckerberg an estimated $6bn (£4.4bn).