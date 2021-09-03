Tesco Coleraine Marathon effort to save lives!

Fifteen staff from Tesco Coleraine are taking part in the relay of the Belfast City Marathon this October, all in aid of local charity, Air Ambulance NI

The staff were inspired to support having visited the airbase and learning about the difference that the medical team make.

Wendy Holmes from the store said, “Living remotely from the trauma centre for NI we really value the difference that the air ambulance team can make. They can give blood, induce a coma at scene and open airways which can save a life. It’s a charity that needs £5,500 per day in fundraising so we are glad to help. So far we have raised £1,000.”

Caroline Smyth is one of the community ambassador volunteers for the charity and she met with some of the runners locally to thank them on behalf of the charity.

“It was lovely to meet with some of the team and on behalf of all at Air Ambulance NI we would like to thank them for their support. If anyone would like to donate to these efforts, they can donate instore in the Air Ambualnce collection buckets.”

The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland. The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day.