Tesco’s Buy One to Help A Child

Currently, 2.3 million children in the UK live in households that have experienced food insecurity in the last six months, a situation that has worsened during the pandemic.

To help ensure children do not miss out on meals Tesco will make a donation for every piece of fresh fruit and veg bought in its Coleraine and Ballymoney stores from July 19 to August 8.

The three-week campaign aims to provide up to three million meals for Tesco’s charity partner FareShare to redistribute to charities and local community groups supporting children.

The new ‘Buy One to Help a Child’ scheme builds on Tesco’s existing food redistribution programme with FareShare, which last year saw Tesco provide more than 29 million meals of surplus food.

Tesco has been working with FareShare since 2016, and, to date, has redistributed more than 120 million meals of food to charities and community groups across the UK. FareShare supports frontline charities and community groups working with children – from summer holiday clubs and breakfast clubs, to community kitchens and groups which supply food parcels to those facing food insecurity.