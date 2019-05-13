The Rathlin Maritime Festival returns

Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival is set to make a splash when it returns to Ballycastle and Rathlin Island.

From May 24 – June 2 there is a chance get closer to the maritime heritage of this part of the Causeway Coast and Glens through an exciting and engaging programme of events.

The celebration is packed full of seafaring, food experiences, artisan produce, live music and lots more on water and dry land while a mesmerising range of sailing vessels will bring the story of sea travel to life. For a must-see sight, watch as a flotilla makes its way across Rathlin Sound on Friday, May 31. A Viking longboat, drontheims and currachs, including the magnificent Colmcille and Menapian which at almost 40ft long are two of the largest of their kind in Northern Ireland, all feature in this magnificent fleet.

For foodies, the Ulster Chowder Championship is a must see in the Cookery Theatre on Bank Holiday Monday (May 27). This is a fabulous opportunity to celebrate local sea food and skilled chefs.

New this year The School of Irish Archaeology brings ‘The Big Dig’ to the festival. This fun hands-on workshop is educational, engaging and interactive offering the experience of a real life dig for Viking treasures and artefacts. Guided by a team of professionals, this dig gives children the opportunity to experience what it is like to be an archaeologist whilst learning about the lifestyles of their Viking ancestors.

As the programme is subject to change due to tides and weather conditions please follow the festival’s social media channels on Twitter (@RathlinSoundMF) and Facebook (@RathlinSoundMaritimeFestival) for the latest updates. To view the full programme of events go to www.rathlinsoundmaritimefestival.com

A spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “The Festival features food, music, dance, arts, crafts, boat trips and watersports and there will be plenty of opportunities to immerse yourself in the very best of what the area has to offer.”