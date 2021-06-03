Tori painting set for display in Cloonavin

The colourful portrayal of Mussenden Temple and Downhill beach has been purchased by Alderman Mark Fielding as he approaches the end of his Mayoral term.

Tori, who has Downs Syndrome, has developed a growing reputation for her creativity and she has previously exhibited at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady.

Congratulating Tori on her ongoing success, the Mayor said: “I’ve admired Tori’s work for some time now and I was pleased to have this opportunity to meet with her in person.

Artist Tori McNeill pictured during a painting demonstration last year

“Painting has sustained Tori through the challenges of the past year and her positive approach to life and passion for art is an inspiration to all of us.

“Her disability doesn’t hold her back in any way, instead it makes her more determined to achieve her very best. Her beautiful painting will be a fitting legacy to my term as Mayor and I’m glad her work will be enjoyed by visitors to the Mayor’s Parlour for years to come.”

Find out more about Tori McNeill on her Facebook page Art By Tori.