Trip highlights artisan craft and visitor experiences

A recent trade engagement day organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Tourism Team has showcased Bushmills and the surrounding areas.

Representatives of Causeway Coast and Glens Tourism industry and visitor information centres were treated to an insight into the unique visitor experiences in the area with the purpose of demonstrating the range of tourism product.

The tour began with a visit to the acclaimed eatery, The French Rooms where the group were given a talk by Stella Bolton about the new Bushmills Taste Trail. This was followed by Caroline Redmond from Irish Feast who showcased the walking tours available across the local towns and villages.

From here the group moved to Designerie, where the participants enjoyed browsing the stunning range of artisan crafts and art products and had a very special visit to the ‘Maker’s House’, the home of several acclaimed artists.

The River Bush Salmon Station was the group’s next stop followed a delicious lunch at Tartine at the Distillers Arms. The group then moved to Stranocum for the Dark Hedges Experience and completed the tour with a visit to the Hedges Hotel.