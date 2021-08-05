VIDEO: a cow’s eye view of Ballymoney ‘moo-ral’
Have you seen the huge mural of the cow in Ballymoney?
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 5:10 pm
The street art is on the wall of the Old Mill off Seymour Street.
Some of the UK and Ireland’s leading street artists have started work on the colourful creations in Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Coleraine, Limavady, Portrush and Portstewart, celebrating our shared culture and rich history on gable walls, alleyways and doors.
Here’s a ‘cow’s eye view’ of the Ballymoney ‘moo-ral’...