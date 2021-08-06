Vineyard’s school uniform stamp plan

But many parents dread the cost of buying new school uniforms.

A 2017 report by the NI Commissioner for Children and Young People on The Cost of Education in Northern Ireland highlights that parents spend an average amount of £109.39 per child on school uniforms or £176.68 per household.

Ricky Wright, CEO Vineyard Compassion said: “Vineyard Compassion recognise that providing all the essential items for our children and young people can put families under financial pressure at the end of the summer.

“The School Uniform Savings Stamps Scheme is one way that can help to spread the cost and alleviate stress for parents and carers.”

Vineyard Compassion are delighted to be working in partnership with S&T Moores and Heart & Home Coleraine to roll out the scheme and it is open to anyone within the Causeway Coast & Glens.

Parents/Carers purchase the savings stampfrom Vineyard Compassion any time throughout the year.

Parents/Carers are given a savings card to keep the stamps.

The card is presented at the time of purchase at S&T Moores or Heart and Home and the saving stamps are used as payment for the items. The stamps cost £5 each and can be purchased from Vineyard Compassion reception at The Hope Centre, 10 Hillmans Way Coleraine BT522ED, Monday – Friday 9am-5pm.