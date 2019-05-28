WANTED: sewing machines

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is calling on people to take part in a new initiative which will see unwanted sewing machines get a new lease of life across the world.

In partnership with Tools for Solidarity, Council is asking residents to donate the unwanted items at its Household Recycling Centres so they can be sent to those less fortunate in sub-Saharan Africa.

Clothing production and repair can provide a reliable income for many people in poverty in this part of Africa. Machine mechanics will travel with the shipment to provide training for operators on how to maintain and repair the machine.

The scheme is now open at all Household Recycling Centres across the Borough and can be left at Council Headquarters in Cloonavin. For more information email recycle@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or call 028 2766 0248.