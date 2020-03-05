‘We love 80s’ event for Alzheimer’s

Portstewart woman Maria Murray has come up with a musical idea to repay the kindness shown to a close family member by the Alzheimer’s Society.

Also, having personally suffered from severe head trauma following a road traffic accident in 2017, she knew only too well the therapeutic effects of music in speeding up the recovery process.

Remembering the great nights in the Strand Hotel in Portstewart, she asked DJ Brian Moore to put together a night of music from the era and they have now organised a ‘We Love The 80s’ night on Friday, March 20, in Portstewart Golf Club. Tickets are on sale at £10 each in La Lola, PortstewART Galleries and Mullan’s Fashion in Portstewart and each ticket includes entry into a draw for dinner for two at the new Portstewart restaurant, Eighteen Ninety Four.

“The response has been terrific and I’m optimistic we’re going to be able give the Alzeheimer’s Society a healthy donation whilst giving a lot of people a very memorable night out,” said Maria.