Window competition set to spread Christmas magic in the borough

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is encouraging shops and businesses to add to the magic of Christmas by creating festive window displays.

Its annual competition to find ‘the best dressed Christmas window’ is back, and as Christmas lights are witched on across the Borough, we all love to see the seasonal scenes which create a warm welcome for shoppers and visitors.

One winner will be selected per town in Bushmills, Cushendall, Dungiven, Garvagh, Kilrea, Portrush and Portstewart along with Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Limavady and Coleraine.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “We are encouraging people to do their Christmas shopping ‘locally’ and explore the retail offering in the various towns across the Causeway Coast and Glens. Festive-themed windows have become a great attraction in town centres. The high quality of windows displays last Christmas was incredible and I would encourage all our town centre traders to make the most of this opportunity to embrace the season and enhance the shopping experience your business and town has to offer.”

A panel of independent judges will assess and score window displays based on the following three questions:

1. How attractive is the display?

2. How well designed and creative is the display?

3. How much does the display contribute to a positive town centre experience for local shoppers and visitors?

A winner from each town will receive a small trophy in recognition of their artistic abilities and creative efforts.

There is no need to formally enter the competition. Just make sure your window is beautifully dressed before 5pm on Friday, December 6.

Judging will take place between Monday, December 9 and Friday, December 13. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, December 18.

For further information about taking part please contact the Council’s Town Management team on 028 70347034 or email: town.management@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk