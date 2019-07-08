‘Writing’ is on the wall for golf artist Mark

Talented Portrush artist Mark McMeekin has shown that his portrait work is well above par!

For Mark’s portraits of Northern Ireland golfers Graeme McDowell, Rory McIlroy and Darren Clarke have been reproduced on a banner on the gable wall of a Ballybogey shop.

The local NISA store, which is on the main Belfast to Portrush route and will see thousands of golf fans flood through the village heading for The 148th Open, has embraced the excitement ahead of the tournament.

Mark is pictured with his work which can be seen on the side of Kennedy’s NISA.

And there’s been a huge reaction to the banner on social media with many people calling for a similar banner to be erected in Mark’s hometown of Portrush.

One comment read: “Hopefully Portrush will follow suit and support a local artist....Metropole Corner would be perfect!” while another said: “This def needs to go to Metropole corner and he lives two doors from it!”

Keep an eye out for it...