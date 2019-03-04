1,000 pupils attend internet safety day

Over 1000 pupils from across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough have received important lessons about online safety at the ‘Don’t Worry Be #appy’ Internet Resilience and Safety conference held at the Ulster University in Coleraine.

The Conference, which is the first of its kind for the area, was organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PSCP) in partnership with the NSPCC, Western Health and Social Care Trust, Northern Health and Social Care Trust and the Education Authority.

Bronagh McCauley from Young Enterprise who are running a Digital Youth initiative on behalf of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council helps a young pupil try out a VR headset at the 'Don't Worry Be #appy' Internet Resilience and Safety' conference organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

The aim of the conference was to help educate young people about how to keep safe, well and healthy online whilst also respecting that the digital world is important to them, their lives and future careers.

The conference included a wide range of speakers who have influence in the digital world including local vlogger Adam McCallion, otherwise known as ‘IzonHow’ and online safety trainer Wayne Denner who highlighted the online positives and pitfalls, including the importance of your online reputation.

The PSNI provided an overview of digital crime statistics and how to prevent falling victim to scams while the NSPCC, in partnership with local 02 Gurus highlighted the importance of utilising security settings on mobile devices. The day ended with an insightful talk from ChildLine vlogger Maja who provided information on how to keep yourself healthy online and the support measures which are available.

Teacher Mr Kirgan pictured with pupils from Our Lady of Lourdes School in Ballymoney, Irene McCready (NSPCC), Ineke Houtenbos (NSPCC) and Roisin Moody from Childline at the 'Don't Worry Be #appy' Internet Resilience and Safety' conference organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

Pupils from St Conor's College in Kilrea pictured with Donna O'Kane and Colm O'Doherty at the Don't Worry Be #appy' Internet Resilience and Safety' conference organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

Representatives of Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership pictured with some of the guest speakers at the conference including Constable John O'Connor, You Tuber Adam McCallion (AKA Izonhowe) and online safety expert Wayne Denner.

Pupils from Dunluce School who attended the 'Don't Worry Be #appy' Internet Resilience and Safety' conference organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

Charlie Nicholl and Chloe Johnson from Ballycastle High School pictured with their teacher Mr Kearney and Peter Gillen, Chris Tweed and Kiera McFall representing O2 at the 'Don't Worry Be #appy' Internet Resilience and Safety' conference organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership.