10,000 More Voices bereavement project

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust, Public Health Agency and Health and Social Care Board, are asking people who have experienced bereavement to share their story through the 10,000 More Voices Programme.

Whether the death was expected or sudden, the aim of this programme is to help shape how care is delivered in Northern Ireland.

Gwyneth Peden, Bereavement Coordinator for the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, commented: “We want to invite families, carers and staff within the Northern Trust to share their experiences of bereavement so that we can better understand the impact of care delivered at this time.”

If you have been bereaved in any circumstances or setting, or have provided care to bereaved relatives, then 10,000 More Voices would like to hear your story.

Eileen McEneaney, Director of Nursing and User Experience explained: “Sharing your experience will help us to determine whether our care before, at the time off and after death is as supportive, safe and compassionate as it needs to be.”

You can tell your story by logging on to www.10000voices.info and selecting the ‘Bereavement Experience Survey’. If you would like a paper version of the survey, more information or any help and support to take part, please contact Gwyneth Peden on 02894424992 or Sarah Arthur, 10,000 More Voices facilitator, on 07795841217.