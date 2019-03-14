£2m faith fund available launched

A new £2 million fund has been launched by the Ulster Community Investment Trust (UCIT) to assist church groups and faith-based organisations across Northern Ireland.

UCIT is calling upon groups in the Coleraine area to apply for funding.

Alan Moneypenny, Chairman of UCIT, said: “UCIT can provide churches and faith-based organisations with tailored, flexible and competitive

finance which takes into account the needs of the sector. As a registered charity all profits generated by UCIT are retained and recycled for the benefit of its clients. There has already been strong interest in our new Faith Fund and this demonstrates the need for additional funding in the sector.”

He added: “We’ve already helped to support a number of projects, such as providing funding to build new church halls and we would encourage church groups and faith-based organisations to get in touch to discuss their requirements.”

For further information, log onto www.ucitltd.com